Dani Dyer reflects on family life as she prepares to join Strictly

Dani Dyer has revealed that her little ones have hit some major milestones!

The former Love Island winner is a parent to two-year-old twin daughters Summer and Star with her husband, footballer Jarrod Bowen, whom she tied the knot with in May. Dani is also a mum to her four-year-old son Santiago from a previous relationship.

Now, as she prepares to join Strictly Come Dancing later this month, Dani has opened up about her family life.

Speaking to OK!, the 29-year-old teased that the family-of-five are “moving onto new milestones.”

“Santi starting school was really big for me, because he’s my little boy and it’s one of those things — little boys and their mums. It’s massive, but also really exciting for him. I can’t believe the twins are at nursery, too. They waddled in today and didn’t look back. They were absolutely fine,” Dani praised.

“They are magical, they are gorgeous but, yes, we have our hands full. Now they’re getting older, they start interacting more and their personalities come out more. I didn’t realise how different they would be. They’re completely opposite personalities to one another, which is really funny. It’s a roller-coaster,” she teased.

The reality star then went on to reflect on her newfound free time.

“It is nice to have time for myself as they get older. I feel like I had Santi and then the twins, and didn’t have much time to breathe in between. The first year of becoming a mum is always the hardest, but you do find your pink again,” she explained.

Dani later detailed how thrilled she is to join this year’s Strictly series, after her casting was announced last month.

“I’m just so excited. Like, so, so excited. It still doesn’t feel real for me. It’s just such an honour. I mean, it’s a show that you watch yearly and think, ‘I would love to be able to be on there,’” she noted.

“I remember watching Strictly last year and Jarrod’s mum, who is a massive Strictly fan, said to me, ‘I want that to be you.’ I think she manifested this for me, bless her,” Dani shared further, adding: “I just want to enjoy the experience — how far I get isn’t as important.”