Dani Dyer marks anniversary with fiancé Jarrod Bowen amid wedding plans

Dani Dyer is celebrating her relationship!

Today (November 12), the former Love Island winner is marking her third anniversary with her fiancé, footballer Jarrod Bowen.

In honour of their special day, Dani has been taking to social media to share an adorable tribute to him.

Dani – who welcomed the couple’s twin daughters, Summer and Star, last May – took to her Instagram stories to reflect on her relationship with Jarrod.

“3 years of us,” the 28-year-old gushed alongside a sweet selfie of the pair.

“The best 3 years I love you so so much & can’t wait to marry you,” she penned further.

In a second story, Dani then posted a throwback photo taken on October 12, 2021, as she revealed: “Our first ever selfie”.

Lastly, Dani unveiled a family portrait of herself, Jarrod, their twin daughters and her three-year-old son Santiago from a previous relationship.

Credit: Dani Dyer / Instagram

“3 years of making amazing memories and babies,” the reality star teased, before concluding: “Forever to go”.

Dani and Jarrod’s anniversary comes four months after they announced their engagement.

The happy couple took to Instagram on July 21 to share three stunning photos taken after Jarrod’s proposal.

The adorable images showcase Dani and Jarrod beaming together while on a yacht trip in Spain, with the mum-of-three’s new engagement ring shining on her left hand.

“Us forever,” they penned at the time.

Following their engagement, Dani admitted that she was struggling to set a date with her husband-to-be.

During an Instagram Q&A in August, she explained: “It’s really hard with Jarrod’s football as we have limited days we can do. I am going to see a venue that honestly looks amazing so fingers crossed it’s the one."

Then, Dani confirmed last month that she has now set a date for her wedding to Jarrod, as she exclaimed: “Next summer, I feel like it’s going to come around so quick."