Dani Dyer looks back at ‘special’ July after engagement to Jarrod Bowen

Dani Dyer has been reflecting on the month of her engagement!

Earlier this month, the former Love Island winner announced that she got engaged to her partner, footballer Jarrod Bowen.

The couple’s engagement comes just over a year after they became parents together to twin daughters, Summer and Star. Dani is also a mum to her three-year-old son Santiago from a previous relationship.

Now, as July comes to a close, Dani has been looking back on the month that Jarrod proposed to her!

Earlier today, the 27-year-old took to Instagram to post a collection of photos from throughout the last few weeks.

The sweet snaps showcase the family-of-five enjoying a beautiful holiday together in Portugal, as well as a glimpse into Dani and Jarrod’s celebrations after his proposal.

One of the images sees bride-to-be Dani sitting on the pair’s hotel bed with a bottle of champagne. The room is also stunningly decorated with pink and red balloons, rose petals, and ‘Congratulations’ written out in silver balloons.

“July was a special one,” the reality star gushed in the caption of her photos.

Following the adorable insight, many of Dani’s 3.7M followers have been taking to her comments section to express their congratulations.

“Gorgeous family, I’m so happy for you all Dani,” one fan praised.

“Congratulations, it will be extra special your kids attending your wedding,” another wrote.

“I’m so glad you have all had the best time, memories made to last a lifetime,” a third fan added.

On July 21, Dani delighted her fans when she announced her engagement to Jarrod.

Jarrod, who has been dating Dani for the past three years, chose to propose to the mum-of-three on a yacht trip, during a luxurious holiday in Spain.

“Us forever,” Dani gushed on Instagram at the time, as she shared photos of herself and Jarrod posing with her new engagement ring.