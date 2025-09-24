Dani Dyer breaks silence after confirming Strictly exit with injury

Dani Dyer has broken her silence on her untimely Strictly Come Dancing exit.

The former Love Island winner was due to take part in this year’s series of Strictly, which is scheduled to begin with its first live show this weekend.

Last week, it was revealed that Dani would be partnered up with professional dancer Nikita Kuzmin.

Sadly, Dani announced last night (September 23) that she fractured her ankle in rehearsals, and will therefore be unable to compete in Strictly this year.

Following her devastating news, the 29-year-old has now shared a video message on her Instagram stories to express her disappointment.

“Hi guys, I’m going to try to do this without crying. I’m so heartbroken. I’ve not felt like this in such a long time. I was having the best time ever, and yeah, it’s just a very, very annoying, devastating thing that I’m going through right now,” Dani began.

“I’m probably going to have a few days off my socials just to process things. I just want to thank you all so much for all your love and support. But yeah, I’m gutted. I’m absolutely gutted,” she admitted.

“Everyone at Strictly is absolutely amazing, all the cast, I’m going to miss them all so much, but I will eventually come along and cheer them on,” Dani concluded.

Dani and the Strictly team took to social media yesterday to release a statement explaining her early exit.

"I had a fall on Friday in rehearsals and landed funny. I thought I had rolled my foot but it swelled up badly over the weekend and after an MRI scan yesterday, it turns out I have fractured my ankle,” Dani wrote.

“Apparently doing the Quickstep on a fracture is not advisable (!) and the doctors have said I am not allowed to dance, so l've had to pull out of the show,” the mother-of-three continued.

“To say I'm heartbroken is the biggest understatement. I am so going to miss dancing with Nikita but will of course be watching closely and cheering all the couples on,” she added.

Sarah James, Executive Producer at BBC Studios, went on to hint that the reality star might get another chance on Strictly next year, stating: “We send her all our love and best wishes for a swift recovery, and we very much hope to welcome her back to the ballroom in the future."