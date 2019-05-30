Dani Dyer and Sammy Kimmence show off romance at film premiere

Love Island 2018 winner Dani Dyer has made her first public appearance with her new beau, Sammy Kimmence, and couldn't look happier.

The 23-year-old appeared hand-in-hand a the Godzilla II: King Of The Monsters premiere with Kimmence by her side in London.

The happy pair arrived looking smitten, and beamed at the waiting paparazzi just days after hitting out at fans over the new romance.

The television personality let her outfit do the talking this time, sporting a white blazer emblazoned with the word 'honest' on the back.

The star was working the camera from every angle, and pulled out all the stops for the evening.

Her stockbroker boyfriend decided against posing with Dani on the red carpet, despite the fact that it was their first public appearance as a duo.

The reality star rebutted fans who slammed her new relationship with former flame Sammy.

After uploading a picture of herself and Sammy over the weekend, fans berated her for moving on quickly after her break-up with fellow Love Island winner and ex, Jack Fincham.

Instagram users made their opinions clear, saying things like, "How do people move on so quickly? I’d love to know!” and "What you playing at? Jack is so fit.” (People are shockingly quick to judge women they don't even know…)

Dani didn't hold back with her reply, revealing that she's happier than ever and doesn't care what anyone else thinks; "“I’m not going to delete anyone’s comments. You can all say what you want to say honestly we live in a free world.

"But I’m so happy. I ain’t living a life to prove to people or to fake to people I am something I am not I’ve always been real."

She continued: “Some people like it some people don’t. I’m focusing on number one. No time for anything no plans made it’s just happened and you can judge all you want.

“But come on I’m the real judge Judy.”

Dani split up with her ex, Jack Fincham, in April after 10 months together. He has recently signed up for the next series of Celebs Go Dating, so his love life mustn't be as successful as Dani's…

We're glad Dani has the sense to ignore the online trolls, people most likely wouldn't be as quick to harass Jack online if he had a new girlfriend…

Feature image: Instagram/@danidyerrrr