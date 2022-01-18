Dancing On Ice contestant tests positive for Covid

Mere hours after the very first live show of the series, a Dancing On Ice star has tested positive for coronavirus.

Happy Mondays musician, Bez is currently self isolating after being diagnosed with Covid. Following Sunday night’s first live show, in which Bez performed with professional ice skater and last year’s winner Angela Egan, the 57-year-old confirmed that he had tested positive.

Although this isn’t the end for Bez, as ITV’s Covid protocol allows him to return to the series for week three of the show, traditionally deemed ‘Movies Week’.

“I'm gutted because I'm going to be missing training but I'm looking forward to skating on the show again for Week Three and I'll be tuning in at home and cheering on my mates who are skating this weekend,” Bez said when speaking to the Daily Star.

In a statement, an ITV spokesperson said, “We have stringent protocols in place to ensure the health and safety of all our contributors and staff which are routinely monitored and updated to reflect the current guidelines.”

Viewers can’t help but wonder though, is history repeating itself? Last year’s series was famously riddled with dropouts, with several contestants, including the likes of Denise Van Outen, Billie Faiers, Jason Donovan, Joe-Warren Plant and Rufus Hound, all having to withdraw themselves from the competition due to positive Covid tests and serious injuries.

Will this year be any different though? Only time will tell! It seems that ITV bosses have come up with a more substantial plan to tackle the issue of dropouts given last year’s predicament.

Make sure to tune into Dancing on Ice as it continues this Sunday at 6:30pm on ITV.