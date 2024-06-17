Dan Osborne admits if he would renew his vows with wife Jac Jossa

Dan Osborne has been opening up about his marriage!

The former star of The Only Way Is Essex is married to EastEnders actress Jacqueline Jossa. The pair share two daughters together – Ella (9) and Mia (5) – alongside Dan’s son Teddy (10) from a previous relationship.

Now, as the couple prepare to celebrate their seventh wedding anniversary next week (June 24), Dan has detailed their future plans.

In an interview with OK!, the 32-year-old was asked if he would consider renewing his vows with Jac.

“I don’t know. I always get asked things like this, and I don’t really mind,” he admitted.

“But it takes a lot of planning, and there is a lot of messing around, and we are already married… we’ve already done it,” he reflected further.

The former reality star was then quizzed on whether or not he would like to add more children to his family.

“I don’t think we’ll have any more. I think we’re good. We have spoken about it, but Jacqueline’s back at work now,” he explained, referring to Jacqueline’s recent return to EastEnders in January.

“Our youngest one, Mia, is nearly six, and it’s hard to go back and start all over again. Three is a good number as well,” Dan teased.

Jacqueline and Dan initially started dating in 2014. After a brief breakup, the pair tied the knot in a stunning ceremony three years later.

However, it was then reported in 2020 that the couple had split, with rumours of Dan being unfaithful. Following the allegations, he confessed to making “mistakes” to The Sun, adding: “I’ve done things I shouldn’t have done”.

Jacqueline has previously taken the opportunity to open up about her marriage difficulties. Speaking on ITV’s Lorraine in 2019, the 31-year-old revealed: “To be honest, I want to hit a restart button. It’s been two years of me giving him hell, so it’s not like he’s got away lightly at all. He knows he’s done a lot wrong and there’s lots of stuff that isn’t true at all.”