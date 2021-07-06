Daisy Edgar Jones shared behind the scenes snaps of the ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ filming!

Daisy Edgar Jones just shared her behind the scenes snaps of ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ and she has got us so excited to see what is sure to be an amazing film!

The Normal People star posted the pictures on Instagram over the weekend with the caption: ‘Where the crawdudes be diddle daddlin! What a wonderful few months it has been. I can’t wait for you to see Kya’s marsh in all its glory and thank you to the Crawdads team for working so hard to bring this beautiful story to life. That’s a heckin wrap. See you way out yonder.’

The book-to-screen adaptation was picked up by Reese Witherspoon and her production company ‘Hello Sunshine’ when the actress and producer chose the best-selling book for her book club back in 2018. It has taken audiences by storm since then, spending the last 124 weeks on the best seller list.

Daisy Edgar Jones was the first be cast as Kya, the book’s main character who lives alone out in the swamps of North Carolina as an ostracised figure. Next up were the two main male roles in January with Harris Dickinson cast as the wealthy and charming Chase Andrews and Taylor John Smith as nature-loving and gentle Tate Walker.

The filming began in March and wrapped last week in Louisiana, and it’s all been kept very under wraps, so it’s really exciting to finally get a glimpse of the setting and characters of the book-to-screen adaptation. The film is set to be directed by Olivia Newman and it follows Kya, the rumoured ‘Marsh Girl’ that haunted Barkley Cove, a quiet fishing village in North Carolina. Kya Clark is barefoot and wild; unfit for polite society. So in late 1969, when the popular Chase Andrews is found dead, locals immediately suspect her.

But Kya is not what they say. A born naturalist with just one day of school, she takes life's lessons from the land, learning the real ways of the world from the dishonest signals of fireflies. But while she has the skills to live in solitude forever, the time comes when she yearns to be touched and loved. Drawn to two young men from town, who are each intrigued by her wild beauty, Kya opens herself to a new and startling world—until the unthinkable happens.

The clues of this tantalising and fascinating mystery are brushed into the lush habitat and natural histories of its wild creatures and we just know Daisy is going to ace this role. Taylor John Smith and Harris Dickinson are no strangers to the big screen either, with roles in Amy Adam’s ‘Sharp Objects’ and ‘Maleficent’ under their belts respectively.

Speaking previously about the book, Witherspoon said: ‘There is so much to her story: romance, mystery, and a murder… and it takes place in the breath-taking backdrop of the South. I didn’t want this story to end!’

We cannot wait for this one to hit cinemas!