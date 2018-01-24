CVs at the ready! The British Royal Family is hiring recent graduates

If you've ever dreamed of working alongside the royal family, then oh boy, have we got news for you.

According to news.com.au, a position has opened in the British Royal Household, meaning you could soon be brushing shoulders with the likes of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton – the whole gang!

So, what is the role I hear you ask.

Well, royal recruiters are on the hunt for a entry level Communications Assistant, making it the perfect job for a recent graduate.

The successful candidate will join the family's “fast-paced and dynamic” communications team and will be responsible for everything from “press announcements and media briefing notes, to social media updates and feature articles.”

The role is primarily at Buckingham Palace, which means you'll need to relocate to London (obviously), but you'll also get to travel within the UK and overseas to support important visits and engagements.

And as if that wasn't enough, you'll also be rewarded with a comprehensive benefits package, including 33 days holiday per annum.

Sound like your dream job? You can apply by uploading your CV here.

But you better hope we don't beat you to it…