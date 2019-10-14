Curtis and Maura reveal why they waited so long to become official

Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard are officially boyfriend and girlfriend. The couple revealed their relationship news in an interview with OK! Magazine.

The couple, who met on Love Island this summer, decided to date after they left the villa, instead of rushing into a relationship.

Curtis explained why he waited until now to ask Maura to be his girlfriend.

“I want something that's going to last forever. There's no point in rushing things. We've only known each other a short amount of time,” the professional dancer explained.

Curtis and Maura were certainly right to take things slow.

Numerous Love Island couples quickly called it quits after leaving the villa, including the winners of the show, Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea.

They may not have won the show but Maura and Curtis seem to have a pretty great relationship. Irish model Maura couldn’t help but gush about her new beau.

She even spilled the details on how Curtis asked her to be his girlfriend.

“He took me away for a weekend break, and he asked me out over dinner in London the next day,” the 28-year-old shared.

The pair have happily dated for the past couple of months, but people continue to doubt their relationship, but Maura said it doesn’t bother her because “opposites attract”.

Sure we’re only delighted for Maura and Curtis. The true winners of Love Island 2019.