Crowned: THIS Cork beaut becomes Miss Ireland 2018

As we try to come to terms with how on earth it's Monday again, Aoife O'Sullivan is getting to the grips with her win.

Last night, the 23-year-old was crowned Miss Ireland 2018.

And as you can bet, she's utterly wholesome and absolutely stunning.

Pic: Brian McEvoy

In the Dublin's Helix Theatre, 31 finalists went head to head.

But it was Cork's beauty who came out on top.

Aoife is a primary school teacher and teaches senior infants in St Maries of the Isle in Cork. – Cute, right?

Well, if that wasn't enough, this stunner also balances a modelling career. – Aoife is signed with Andrea Roche’s agency in Dublin.

This isn't the 23-year-old's first go at Miss Ireland.

Three years ago she came in at third place, which launched her modelling career.

This time around, Aoife's chosen charity to support was Jigsaw in Cork, which aids young people with their mental health.

Of course, we can't forget her fella, Colm.

The sportsman plays for the Cork hurling team and is also a teacher.

The couple both share a passion for GAA. – N'awh!

Taking to Instagram, Aoife penned how surreal the win was.

"I have woken up this morning in total disbelief of what has happened last night. I am so so GRATEFUL for this once in a lifetime opportunity," she said.

Aoife being the good soul she is, shouted out some love to the other woman who took part.

"To all of the beautiful and kind-hearted contestants, you have made this journey to Miss Ireland all the more special and I will always cherish the friendships I have made."

"It is truly a dream come true to take on this prestigious role and I am so honoured to follow in the footsteps of the previous Miss Ireland’s who I have always admired."

"I look forward to the year to come and take great pride in representing Ireland in the @missworld final in China later this year," she concluded.

Gwan Aoife!

No better woman for the job, we'll be backing you every step of the way.

Feature image credit: Brian McEvoy.