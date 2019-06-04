OMG: Tayto are having a National Tayto Day and Coppers launch party

Who doesn't love a pack of Tayto?

The iconic Irish crisp brand has reached an impressive milestone of 65 years on the market.

And to celebrate, they're launching National Tayto Day on June 14, 2019 – but that's not all.

To mark the exciting occasion, Copper Face Jacks will close its doors between 7-10pm and host an exclusive party for Mr. Tayto and his fans!

The party will be the hottest ticket in town with a jam-packed line up of Irish music talent to enjoy.

Tickets cost €10 plus booking fee and all of the ticket sale proceeds will be donated to Dublin Simon Community.

Want to know who is in the line-up?

Radio D legend Marty Whelan, will be on hand to MC the event and play some tunes.

Then we have Soulé – the leading force in a new wave of emerging Irish music. The Dublin based electronic pop artist is here to make her mark with her bass-heavy sound and soft – soulful vocals.

As well as that, there will be Chasing Abbey – the hip-hop collective at the forefront of Ireland's urban pop scene.

Walking on Cars will also be taking to the intimate Coppers stage to mark Tayto's big birthday.

So what are you waiting for?

Grab your tickets here and we'll see you there.