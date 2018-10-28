Cringing: The best and most unique punny costumes of the year

We don’t know whose idea it was to have Halloween on a Wednesday, but we refuse to let it stop us from going out.

If you're not cosying up for horror films, then you're probably planning on hitting up the town this weekend.

And we have got the perfect last-minute costume ideas for all the pun-lovers in the world.

We have rounded up the punniest costumes around that will have all your fellow friends pity-laughing at your cleverness.

1. A Chicken Strip

Sexy and delicious, this costume will have customers flocking behind you all night.

2. Holy Guacamole

Bless others with your gorgeous presence while staying on that avocado trend.

3. Bee-yonce

Because who wouldn't want an excuse to dress up as this queen bee?

4. Facebook

Just remembered I once copied Jim Halpert’s Facebook costume pic.twitter.com/FH0cbFXhsc — Shane (@IsMiseShane) October 21, 2018

The easiest costume from one of the best shows ever. All you need is a marker.

5. Amazon Prime

@amazon check out my daughters costume…. she's going as Amazon Prime for Halloween. pic.twitter.com/5e9B5oCaGe — Skyline Drones Inc. (@SkylineDrones) October 26, 2018

Transform your leftover Amazon boxes into a costume that could save the world.

6. One Direction

This one is extra cringe but perfect if you and your friends need a unique, last-minute costume.

7. Insta-Gram

Get hip and down with the kids these days.

8. Cat-niss Everdeen

When the claws come out being hungry isn't a game.

9. Jackie O’Lantern

A witty twist on a classic, American first lady. You can be glam and spooky all in one.

10. Blessing in Disguise

When you don't like costume parties but you do like dad jokes: I'm a blessing in disguise! pic.twitter.com/lxjNYqAbUx — Patience Pearson (@PatienceHopeAZ) October 29, 2017

Because let's be honest, you know your a blessing to everyone around you.

If all else fails, you and the lads can put on your best dress and accessorise with an animal mask. You will be the party animals of the night!