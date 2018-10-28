SHEmazing!
Cringing: The best and most unique punny costumes of the year

We don’t know whose idea it was to have Halloween on a Wednesday, but we refuse to let it stop us from going out.

If you're not cosying up for horror films, then you're probably planning on hitting up the town this weekend. 

And we have got the perfect last-minute costume ideas for all the pun-lovers in the world.

We have rounded up the punniest costumes around that will have all your fellow friends pity-laughing at your cleverness.

1. A Chicken Strip

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MILI FERNANDO (@milibabes) on

Sexy and delicious, this costume will have customers flocking behind you all night.

2. Holy Guacamole

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Madeline Dawson (@fletcher_dawson) on

Bless others with your gorgeous presence while staying on that avocado trend.

3. Bee-yonce

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nicole Payne (@feelnopaynee) on

Because who wouldn't want an excuse to dress up as this queen bee?

4. Facebook

The easiest costume from one of the best shows ever. All you need is a marker.

5. Amazon Prime

Transform your leftover Amazon boxes into a costume that could save the world.

6. One Direction

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Angel Rose (@angelconnn) on

This one is extra cringe but perfect if you and your friends need a unique, last-minute costume.

7. Insta-Gram

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Brittany Creasman (@brittasaur_0807) on

Get hip and down with the kids these days.

8. Cat-niss Everdeen

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by • shibani s • (@shibsub) on

When the claws come out being hungry isn't a game.

9. Jackie O’Lantern

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ricky Lyle Campbell (@rickylyle) on

A witty twist on a classic, American first lady. You can be glam and spooky all in one.

10. Blessing in Disguise

Because let's be honest, you know your a blessing to everyone around you.

If all else fails, you and the lads can put on your best dress and accessorise with an animal mask. You will be the party animals of the night!

