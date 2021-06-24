Creating you summer capsule wardrobe: Timeless, good quality basics

The idea of a capsule wardrobe is that it’s full of timeless, good quality basics that you’ll always need, that’s punctuated with a few personalised totally ‘you’ pieces and accessories that mark it as yours and not just a basic wardrobe.

Not only are capsule wardrobes sustainable and take up way less space – you also actually save time with a capsule wardrobe, because everything should go well together. Therefore there’s no agonizing over what top to wear with what skirt – it should all just flow.

We’ve come up with a summer basics wardrobe edit to help you to build up the basics that form the basis for a summer capsule wardrobe – think loose linen shirts, cropped jeans, light t-shirts. It all adds up to give you a more put together, organised look – and doesn’t take up your entire room!

Trousers

Trousers are a good place to start as they usually build up the basics of your collection. A neutral pair like these Zara high-waist trousers are in a colour that will go with almost anything and can move between formal and casual with just a few accessories. The seam detail on the front and back as well as the front welt pockets adds an interesting detail, rather than just plain linen trousers and adds a certain sophistication.

When it comes to jeans, it’s important what style you choose. The whole point of a capsule wardrobe is that you don’t have to add to it too often, that it should functions stylishly beyond trends or fads. So try to stay away from things like flares, rips, side slits or mom jeans and stick with classics like these Zara slim fit, high waisted light blue denims. That cut will always be a classic, rather than something that will be out of style in a matter of months.

You also want your shorts to stand the test of time, so investing in denims can be a little risky. But buying denim shorts like these Zara Bermuda ones that have a classic shape and are high waisted mean that even as our bodies change from year to year, these style shots will move with you. A pair of linen or cotton shorts are always good to have too, as a more breathable alternative.

Dresses

Dresses are also key pieces of any summer wardrobe. Having versatile choices like this White short sleeve tiered midaxi dress white sundress is key – it can function as a day or evening dress and the length makes it very adaptable to dressing it up or down. This is also where you can start to add in a little colour and personal style – a capsule wardrobe doesn’t mean a boring wardrobe!

Adding in pieces like this Green short sleeve broderie mini dress adds quirk and personalisation to your look, creating a pop of texture and splash of vibrancy amidst the neutrals. And having a basic like this Black knot front mini dress is another versatile pick – you can wear it to the beach just easily as you can wear it on a night out with the change of a few key accessories.

Cover ups and jackets

Regardless of whether you’re creating a capsule wardrobe or not, a denim jacket is a summer essential. Over jeans and nice top, a summer sundress, throw on to match with your denim jeans for a 70s look – it’s the ultimate throw-it-over-your-shoulder-as-you-leave piece. This French Connection Robyne recycled cropped denim jacket is the perfect colour and length to stand the test of time. Oversized jackets date quickly as do overly faded ones, so this solid colour an neat cropped length will stay in style no matter what.

A fluffy cardigan to throw over the sundresses is also another essential and another way to add a pop of colour to neutrals. This cute green one, & Other Stories fluffy ribbed cardigan in apple green, is a little oversized which means you can wear it all year round – an adaptable choice that will last.

Tops

Here is another place you can get creative after you cover your basics like a long-lasting, good quality black camisole, white t-shirt and linen shirt like this one from French Connection Linen blend Rhodes pop over shirt. After you have these down, you have room to get creative and make room for some of your own signature style here with blouses, crop tops, body suits or halter tops. Whatever you like!

Accessories

And this is the last stop in your capsule wardrobe tour! Accessories are where you get free reign – as long as you keep it reasonable, as we are trying to be sustainable! Here you want to check off your summer basics, like this gorgeous classic swimsuit from Pour Moi, Fuller Bust Space belted control swimsuit in black. Black won’t show up your SPF stains, meaning it will last longer and the classic style means it will stay in fashion.

Add in your hats, a silk scarf, sunglasses and a few bits of summery jewellery to bulk up your accessory drawer before moving on to your shoe collection. Relaxed beach sandals are a must, as well as a dressy counterpart – think thinner straps and a little more glam, before finishing it off with a pair of runners that will take you from day to night and from a day trip to a night out, like this beautiful pair from Ted Baker that we are loving right now!

And you’re good to go! Mix and match, add a pop of colour, switch up your accessories and keep it fresh! You’ll automatically be more put together-looking and you’re doing your bit for the planet – it’s a win win!