Courteney Cox posts tribute for Friends co-star Lisa Kudrow’s birthday

Lisa Kudrow has been celebrating!

Yesterday (July 30), the Friends star – best known for her role as Phoebe Buffay – marked her 62nd birthday.

Now, in honour of the special occasion, one of Lisa’s Friends co-stars has taken the opportunity to pen a heartwarming tribute to her!

Last night, actress Courteney Cox took to Instagram to upload three snaps of herself with Lisa, including another with their fellow Friends star, Matt LeBlanc.

“I have looked up to this person since the day I met her,” Courteney gushed in the caption of her post.

“She’s bold, she’s smart, she’s articulate, she cares deeply and loves even deeper. There’s never a time that I don’t feel better for having seen her,” the 61-year-old penned further.

“Happy birthday my Loot! I love you,” Courteney added.

Following her beautiful tribute, many Friends fans have since been taking to Courteney’s comments section to express their own well-wishes.

“This is the sweetest thing ever,” one follower praised.

“So sweet. Happy birthday Lisa,” another replied.

“The smile on the first pic, I love you both so much,” a third fan commented.

Lisa’s birthday comes amid her recent revelation that she has been watching Friends for the first time ever. The TV star chose to start watching the show in honour of her late castmate Matthew Perry, who died suddenly in October 2023.

Credit: NBC

Speaking on Jesse Tyler Ferguson’s Dinner’s on Me podcast last December, Lisa explained: “There are episodes I just never saw, and still haven’t because I’m still deciding how to work my way through it. It’s like there’s a certain amount of anxiety around watching it.”

Lisa later admitted that watching the twelfth episode of season 10, in which her character Phoebe marries her boyfriend Mike (played by Paul Rudd), made her feel emotional.

“I actually — when Phoebe got married, and she's walking down the aisle and has this huge smile on her face, I teared up because she was so happy,” she detailed.

“She was so just, like, honestly happy, and it was just — I don't know. It was really touching to me. Like, she deserves to be this happy,” Lisa noted further.