Courteney Cox pays tribute one year after Matthew Perry’s death

Courteney Cox has honoured the first anniversary of Matthew Perry’s passing.

Yesterday (October 28) marked one year since the Friends actor died suddenly at his home in Los Angeles.

The 54-year-old’s postmortem report concluded that his death was due to the acute effects of ketamine, which likely led to him becoming unconscious and drowning in a hot tub at his home.

In August of this year, five people — including the star’s personal assistant, two doctors and an alleged drug dealer — were charged in connection with Matthew’s death, with lawyers alleging that they took advantage of his vulnerability with substance addiction.

Now, following on from the first anniversary of Matthew’s passing, his co-star Courteney Cox – who played his on-screen partner Monica Geller – has paid an emotional tribute to him.

Last night, Courteney took to Instagram to share two photos – one of herself and Matthew smiling at a red carpet, and another of the six cast members of Friends posing together in the early days of the beloved sitcom.

“Missing you today and always,” the 60-year-old simply penned in her caption.

The pair’s co-star Jennifer Aniston – who played Rachel Green in Friends – also shared her own tribute to Matthew yesterday.

On her Instagram account, the 55-year-old featured four photos of Matthew from throughout his life, including one of the Friends cast hugging backstage at the taping of their final episode.

“1 year,” Jennifer wrote, alongside a dove emoji.

For the first time since his death, Matthew’s family recently conducted an interview in celebration of his life.

Speaking to The Today Show, the actor’s mother Suzanne Morrison recalled one of her final interactions with Matthew.

“He came up to me and he said, ‘I love you so much, and I’m so happy to be with you now.’ It was almost as though it was a premonition or something,” she detailed.

“I didn’t think about it at the time, but I thought, ‘How long has it been since we’ve had a conversation like that?’ It’s been years,” Suzanne added.