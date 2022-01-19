Country singer Lisa McHugh welcomes the birth of her first child

Irish country music singer Lisa McHugh is now a mum!

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday evening, Lisa announced the wonderful news that she and her fiancé Nathan Khan had welcomed the birth of their first child.

“He’s finally here and he’s everything,” the new-mum sweetly wrote in the caption, confirming that she had given birth to a bouncing baby boy.

In the precious black and white photo, Lisa gives her 68K followers the first glimpse at her new son. While his face is out of view, the snap show’s Lisa’s little boy wearing a bib that reads, ‘Welcome to the world’ as he tightly clutches onto one of his mum’s fingers.

Celebrating in the comment section, plenty of Lisa’s family, friends and fans were quick to wish the star congratulations.

“Huge congratulations Lisa,” fellow country singer Cliona Hagan sweetly wrote.

"Congrats McHugh,” commented Jake Carter, the brother of Lisa’s former flame Nathan Carter.

“Aww congratulations to you both,” one follower gushed, adding, “a little son so precious,” followed by a stream of heart emojis.

Lisa first announced the wonderful news that she and her fiancé Nathan Khan were expecting their first child this past August, while celebrating her 34th birthday.

“Out of every dream and aspiration I hoped to achieve in life, becoming a mum has always been number 1 on the list,” Lisa gushed on Instagram alongside a series of stunning beach snaps, showing off her small baby bump.

Continuing, Lisa wrote, “I cannot tell you how excited and incredibly blessed we feel to be starting our little family. We cannot wait to meet you Baby K.”

Huge congratulations to both Lisa and Nathan on this exciting new chapter!