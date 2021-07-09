Could Mel B’s latest Instagram post hint at a Spice Girls reunion?

People of the world! It could be time to spice up your lives again!

We’ve waited for it, prayed for it, all but given up on it – but there could be a full Spice Girls reunion tour on the cards! I know, we’ve heard the rumours so many times before, but Mel B seems to be very confidently posting on Instagram about it right now and the hints are falling heavily – we’re so excited if it’s true!

On the 25th anniversary of the drop of their majorly successful ‘Wannabe’, Mel B has celebrated the anniversary on Instagram, posting a video of their ‘Wannabe’ performance, captioning it:

‘Ahhh finally peeps!!!! It’s been a very VERY emotional day,but we WILL be back and that’s my”scary”promise to you all.’

She used the hashtags #spice #girls #forever #25 #years #watchthisspace #loyalty #trust #thankful

The #watchthisspace had fans theorising that a reunion may be on the cards and the promise that they will be back just added fuel to the flames!

The 47-year old America’s Got Talent judge later caused further speculation when she posted a picture to her story of a billboard of the Spice Girls, captioning it ‘NY we are comming for ya…The power of 5 [sic]’.

The power of five comment has some pretty big implications. The last time the band reunited to tour, Victoria Beckham made the difficult but firm decision not to join the band. It was reported that she wanted to prioritise her family and her clothing brand at the time and though fans were disappointed, they understood that Posh Spice had moved on.

However, with Mel B’s post, it sounds like Victoria may be considering a return to the stage with her former bandmates, Mel, Emma Bunton, Geri Horner and Mel B. Mel B admitted that she’s ‘always pushing’ for the girls to get back together while she was being interviewed on Good Morning Britain, telling host Kate Garraway that getting back on tour would be ‘the dream.’

Their reunion tour in 2018 was apparently a major success and there’s no doubt that the band would do well if they did decide to go on tour. However, the pandemic seems to have put a pin in any current plans for the moment, with Mel B quoted saying the logistics of it are difficult right now.

Well we hope something comes of it and that Mel B isn’t just teasing us! Our delicate Spice Girls hopes can’t take it!