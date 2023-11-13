Corrie’s Sam Aston & wife Briony reveal pregnancy with sad twist

Sam Aston is about to become a dad once again!

The Coronation Street star has announced that he is expecting another baby with his wife Briony. The couple are already parents to three-year-old son Sonny and 18-month-old daughter Daisy.

However, the pair have sadly revealed that they were initially expecting twins, but lost one of their babies due to Vanishing Twin Syndrome – a condition which causes one of the babies to stop growing and be reabsorbed.

Now, ahead of their little one’s arrival, Sam and Briony have confirmed their baby news and have spoken out about the “bittersweet” nature of their pregnancy.

After previously experiencing two heartbreaking miscarriages within four months of each other, expectant mum Briony recalled how they felt after receiving the news that they were no longer going to welcome twins.

“We were excited and thankful, because we always wanted a baby that was healthy. Then we started thinking, ‘We could have had two… Will the living twin always wonder, ‘What if?’ and ‘Will they feel lonely?’ We found ourselves questioning what could have been, while feeling grateful for what we’ve got,” the 28-year-old stated in an interview with OK!.

Sam, who is best known for playing the role of Chesney Brown in the hit ITV soap, then joyfully went on to reveal the sex of their incoming arrival.

“It’s a girl! Briony had a blood test so we found out then. I know it’s not for everybody finding out the gender before the birth, but we’re too impatient. We like to know!” the 30-year-old teased.

After admitting that she had been “so convinced” that she was welcoming another son, Briony noted that they already have rules for picking their newborn’s name.

“I don’t want a name that ends in ‘y’, what with already having Brion-y, Sonn-y and Dais-y. I also don’t want a name that’s too floral or too similar to Daisy,” she hinted.

Sam and Briony, who have been together since 2012, are expected to welcome their baby daughter next spring.