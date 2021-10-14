Corrie’s Sam Aston and wife Briony are expecting their second child

Huge congratulations are in order for Coronations Street actor Sam Aston and his wife Briony who have announced the wonderful news that they’re expecting their second child!

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday evening, Sam, who plays Chesney Brown on the popular British soap, announced the special news by sharing an adorable photo of his and Briony’s 14-month-old son, Sonny, holding up a chalkboard which read, “We’re adding another pumpkin to our patch. Due Spring 2022.”

In the sweet snap little Sonny is standing in a studio with a white background, surrounded by pumpkins.

Meanwhile, Briony shared the same gorgeous photo to her own Instagram account, announcing the exciting news.

Of course it wasn’t long until many of Sam’s friends, followers and co-stars alike, all rushed to the comment section to offer their congratulations.

Former Corrie actress and mum-of-two Brooke Vincent sweetly wrote, “Ahhhhhhhhh congratulations.”

“Oh my!!! Congratulations to you both x,” gushed Sally Anne Matthews, who plays Jenny Bradley on the cobbles.

“Yaaaaaay – many congratulations,” Corrie actress Rachel Leskovac lovingly wrote.

Credit: @yoga_with_briony

Sam and Briony welcomed the birth of their first child last August, six weeks early. Sharing their big news at the time, new-mum Briony said, “He calmly entered our world 6 weeks early on 11.08.20 at 5lbs 7oz and we couldn't be more in love.”

However, since then the yoga instructor has said to OK! Magazine that it was a “stressful” time, as both she and their tiny tot had to stay in hospital nine days after the birth.

Speaking about their dream to grow their small family, Briony might be thinking the more the merrier! “I’d definitely like to fill a car! Maybe a people carrier!” she joked to the publication this past August.

Meanwhile, Sam would be happy with just two. “I think two is a nice number,” he commented, adding, “I’m one of nine and put it this way, we won’t be having nine!”