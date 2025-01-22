Corrie star Stephanie Davis announces birth of her second son

Stephanie Davis has just expanded her family!

The Coronation Street star has given birth to a beautiful baby boy, alongside her fiancé Joe Mckalroy.

The couple’s new arrival joins Stephanie’s seven-year-old son Caben from a previous relationship, and follows on from a devastating miscarriage that she experienced with Joe in 2022.

Last night, Joe took to social media to announce the arrival of their little one. On Instagram, the 27-year-old shared several snaps taken after their son’s birth, including a photo of Caden meeting his little brother for the first time.

In the caption of his announcement, Joe decided to share the meaning behind their baby boy’s name.

“Welcome to the world my beautiful baby boy Samuel McKalroy. Named after your uncle the one and only who will always weigh heavy on my heart. I wish so much that he could’ve met you and cherished you as much as I do,” he gushed.

“It has been a traumatic experience but you are finally here in our arms. I never thought I could possibly love your mummy anymore than I already do but this is just so special and an unconditional love I cannot explain with words,” he penned.

Praising his fiancée, Joe concluded: “@stephaniedavis88 I love you more than you will ever know.”

In the comments section of his post, Stephanie expressed her own appreciation for Joe: “Sobbing reading this, my heart. I love you more than anything in this world. I couldn’t love you more I’m so blessed to have you as a daddy to our boys xxx you carried me though that, it was so tough. I love you more than you will ever know xxxxxxxx.”

Former Hollyoaks actress Stephanie first met Joe during a group therapy session in 2021. They initially announced their pregnancy in August of last year, and later admitted that they had been struggling with fertility for two years.

“I kind of gave up…& just when I did…. Like I used to always hear of people & hated hearing it but it turned out to be so true… it happened when I least expected it!” Stephanie explained on Instagram.