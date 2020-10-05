Corrie star Helen Flanigan had to be hospitalised during third pregnancy

The Coronation Street actress, Helen Flanagan announced the joyous news that she was expecting her third baby, just two weeks ago. However, it seems her pregnancy hasn’t exactly been plain sailing so far.

The 30-year-old mum experienced severe sickness in her previous pregnancies, but this time around she had to hospitalised for it. The condition she suffered from is called hyperemesis, which means chronic sickness usually endured in the first trimester.

Thankfully the mum-of two revealed in an interview with OK! that the worst is behind her. “I’m just glad that I’m over the worst of it and I can enjoy my pregnancy now,” Helen admitted. She then went on to reveal that her footballer fiance, Scott Sinclair was a fantastic support for her during those trying times.

“Scott was amazing and really supportive and my mum has been great, so I’ve been really fortunate,” the actress gushed.

Grateful for the opportunity to carry her own babies and bring them into the world, Helen added, “I’m just so lucky to be able to carry again and be able to experience another pregnancy and have that special time,” after confirming that she would delighted with either gender this time around. "I’d love a little girl and I’d love a little boy," the actress admitted.

The soap star revealed two weeks ago that she’s expecting baby number three next March, in an Instagram post with her whole family. Helen and Scott have been together for just over 10 years, and got engaged in 2018. The happy parents share two daughters together, five-year-old Matilda and two-year-old Delilah.