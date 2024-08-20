Coronation Street’s Lucy Fallon announces pregnancy with partner Ryan

The Coronation Street family is about to get a little bit bigger!

Lucy Fallon has announced that she is expecting a baby with her partner, Ryan Ledson.

The couple are already parents to their one-year-old son Sonny, whom they welcomed in January of last year. Their baby joy also comes over two years after they experienced a heartbreaking miscarriage in March 2022.

Lucy, who is best known for her role as Bethany Platt in Corrie, took to social media last night to reveal the exciting news of her pregnancy.

On her Instagram page, the 28-year-old posted a sweet clip of herself and Ryan playing with Sonny. The video then cuts to Lucy debuting her blossoming baby bump, before also showcasing her positive pregnancy test and a recent sonogram.

In the caption of her post, Lucy admitted that she has kept her pregnancy hidden for quite some time, as she wrote: “Half way there”.

Many of Lucy’s fellow famous faces have since taken to her comments section to express their well-wishes.

“So happy for you,” penned Corrie actress Hayley Soraya Tamaddon.

“Ahhh congratulations Lucy!!! so exciting!!! Xx,” commented former Strictly Come Dancing finalist Fleur East.

“Congratulations to you all,” added former Love Island star Kendall Rae Knight.

Lucy and Ryan, who have been dating since 2020, became parents together with the birth of their son Sonny last January. The soap star recently chose to open up about her experience with motherhood, and how her previous miscarriage affected her in welcoming Sonny.

"I just feel like because we had experienced some harder times before we had Sonny, and I think when I was pregnant with Sonny I was filled with so much anxiety," Lucy stated in an episode of ITV’s Drama Queens.

"To kind of look back and think, 'Wow, what we've created,' it just feels even more special,” she gushed further.