Coronation Street star Brooke Vincent quits soap after 17 years.

Coronation Street star Brooke Vincent has officially called time on her role on the long-running ITV soap, after 17 years on the show.

The 29-year-old who plays Sophie Webster, has been absent from the show for some time after becoming a mum, but it was always thought she would return.

Since becoming a mum of two, it seems Brooke Vincent is enjoying her time away from the gruelling filming schedule, with no plans to renew her contract.

A source told The Sun: “Everyone thought Brooke would be coming back to the soap but her contract ended two years ago and there are no talks about bringing her back on.

"She is loving being a mother of two young boys and plans to be a full-time mum most the time.

"She is making good money from her own company and from various other Instagram posts – and has Kean's impressive football salary – so she isn't keen to get back to the soap's gruelling schedule.

“Brooke has mentioned that she might do a bit of acting work towards the end of this year, but it won’t be on the cobbles.”

Brooke, who plays Sophie Webster, has been absent from the show for some time. The 29-year-old actress has been in a relationship with footballer Kean Bryan since 2016. She welcomed her first child Mexx in 2019 before giving birth to Monroe S J Bryan in May last year.