Copenhagen Fashion Week confirms partnership with Fujifilm instax™

The official partner of Copenhagen Fashion Week SS26 has been announced!

From August 4 to August 8 of this year, the fashion industry will be descending upon Copenhagen to take part in Northern Europe’s largest annual fashion week.

Now, ahead of the celebrations, it has been confirmed that Fujifilm’s iconic instax™ brand is this year's official partner for Fashion Week.

The instax mini 41™ — the brand’s newest instant camera — will be at the heart of the collaboration, allowing designers to capture the spirit of Fashion Week in real time as it progresses.

As part of the partnership, Fujifilm instax™ will be hosting a series of opportunities throughout Fashion Week, which will invite creatives, photographers and cultural commentators to experiment with the instax™ brand and the new instax mini 41™.

At this year’s Copenhagen Fashion Week, Fujifilm instax™ will have a dedicated area within the Creator Hub. This space will offer a way for creatives, stylists, content creators, and photographers to explore the instax mini 41™ and experiment with instant photos.

If that wasn’t enough, Fujifilm instax™ will also be launching the instax™ Photographer Bus — designed to transport runway photographers between show venues throughout the week. The bus will be a mobile creative hub to celebrate the joy of instant photography.

The European General Manager at Fujifilm, Chris Chater has since gone on to express the brand’s delight at their new collaboration with Copenhagen Fashion Week.

“Photography is a vital part of fashion storytelling — from high-end fashion to street style, it allows people to connect with the clothes and the people wearing them. Copenhagen Fashion Week offers us the perfect opportunity to connect with creatives who have the shared values of creativity and artistry, so we’re so excited to be a part of it,” Chater praised.

Copenhagen Fashion Week SS26 will kick off on August 4.