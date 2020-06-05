Coola Boola: Love/Hate returns to RTÉ tonight and we can’t wait

The weekend is here and we have a date with the sofa.

If, like us, you’ve watched next to everything on your Netflix watch-list then fear not.

RTÉ is set to air Love/Hate from the very beginning from tonight. The crime drama is one of the best Irish series of all time and we cannot wait to start watching it again.

We were all glued to the series when it first aired in 2010.

Love/Hate follows gangland drama in Dublin as Darren Treacy (Robert Sheehan) returns to Dublin to lead a new, peaceful life away from the world of crime and drugs.

However, when his brother dies suddenly, he is forced to become part of that world again in order to get revenge.

Love/Hate stars Tom Vaughan-Lawlor, Robert Sheehan, Aiden Gillen, Killian Scott, Charlie Murphy, Ruth Negga and Aoibhinn McGinnity.

All five series of Love/Hate will air on RTÉ in the coming weeks. It begins on RTÉ One at 10.50pm tonight.