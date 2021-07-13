Cooking with Paris: Get all the details on Paris Hilton’s new Netflix cooking show

The world wasn’t totally taken by surprise last night when Paris Hilton took to Instagram to announce her new cooking show was coming to Netflix on August 4th.

Though the 40 year old socialite isn’t an expert chef, she does have a track record of enthusiasm for culinary arts and hosting. The star shared an image of herself in a pink dress on Instagram last night, with a tiny dog in one hand and a whisk dripping icing in the other.

‘I’m so excited!!’ She shared in the caption. ‘Next month I’m returning to television, and this time I’ll be taking over the kitchen! My new show #CookingWithParis premieres on August 4th, only on @Netflix. Stay tuned for more announcements! Comment below with what dishes you want me to make.’

The show will see Paris making ‘simple recipes’ alongside some celebrity friends who are yet to be announced. The show seems to be more so about Paris learning to fine tune her cooking skills rather than imparting wisdom from the kitchen, as the show was inspired by her January 2020 YouTube video where Paris rather chaotically attempted to show viewers how to make ‘Famous Paris Lasagne’. The viral video has over 5 million views.

Fans have been warned that this is not something you will find on the Food Network, and will focus on developing Paris’ newly domesticated side, helping her to upskill from the grocery store right up to the dinner table. Viewers can expect to see her find her way around her glam kitchen, while also handing out tips on party-throwing and wardrobe choices.

Hilton is the executive producer of the show and it will run six episodes and be available globally.

‘She's turning the traditional cooking show upside down,’ Netflix shared when the new show was announced. ‘She's not a trained chef and she's not trying to be. With the help of her celebrity friends, she navigates new ingredients, new recipes and exotic kitchen appliances. Inspired by her viral YouTube video, Paris will take us from the grocery store to the finished table spread — and she might actually learn her way around the kitchen.’

If it’s anything like this clip of Hilton’s time on ‘The Simple Life’ with Nicole Richie, then this will be an interesting watch!