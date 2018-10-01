Cookies and pugs? This Insta page is what you NEED in your life

Every once in a while, we stumble upon Instagram gold.

And today is your lucky day, as we have uncovered a page unlike any other.

Combining our FAVE hobbies – eating and stopping to look at cute dogs – @dogs_infood offers the most wholesome content.

Cue to the awwh – the foodie dogs are the cutest things we've ever seen.

The bizarre but dogtastic pictures take some of the best food snaps Instagram has and meshes them with some fabulous pooches.

Some even include some famous pup, from the likes of Bertram The Pomeranian (@bertiebertthepom), Blaine & Bart Danzig (@danzigbros) and Doug the Pug (@itsdougthepug) – FYI, these dogs have better career prospects than we do.

The results are an adorable mind f*ck and it's hard to even pick a favourite.​

The account was launched in January and to nobody's surprise, it has amassed 655K followers.

Regardless of how good or bad your Monday has been – this is a sure way to put a smile on your face.

Go give it a follow – you're welcome.