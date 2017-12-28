Contouring 101: This YouTuber mixes feminism with foundation

Watching beauty videos on YouTube is one of our favourite pastimes, but occasionally we can get a tad bored with the content.

Luckily, with all the lazing about that the festive season allows us,m we stumbled upon one YouTube beauty guru with an epic twist.

Introducing Sailor J, the parody beauty account that mixes sensational makeup looks with social issue discussion. We subscribed in three seconds flat.

A post shared by SailorJ (@xx_jjsmith_xx) on Aug 11, 2017 at 1:49pm PDT

Sailor uses her tutorials to help unfortunate singletons catch a man, using the bamboozlement and witchcraft that is makeup.

'I bought this brush from a woman at the mall,' she declares in GETTING A MAN 101, one of her popular videos.

'She had a wedding ring on, so clearly she knows what she's doing.'

Sailor also takes the absolute p*** out of the consistent insistence of males that makeup is 'false advertising.'

'A man is going to find me and think – 'Wow, a woman born with gold eyelids.'

Her most viewed video Contouring 101, has over 1.2 million views thanks to it's time on the trending page, and for good reason.

'If men find out we can rearrange the bones of our face, we're finished. We might as well pack our bags and go to the nunnery,' she proclaims, in full Sailor J persona.

'If the men find out we can shape shift, they're going to tell the church.'

A post shared by SailorJ (@xx_jjsmith_xx) on Sep 5, 2015 at 8:30am PDT

'Beautiful women don't have foreheads,' she says sarcastically.

'If you have too big of a brain, it means you have ugly things like opinions and thoughts of your own.'

We'll leave you to watch it for yourself: