Conservationists claiming that GIRAFFES are facing extinction

The world’s tallest animal is at risk of extinction after suffering a devastating decline in numbers, in recent years.

According to the latest “red list” analysis, nearly 40 percent of giraffes have been lost in the last 30 years.

The list was compiled by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature, and it is pretty upsetting.

The new red list found the world's giraffe population has plummeted from about 157,000 to 97,500 in the last 30 years, and the species had jumped categories from “least concern” to now “vulnerable”.

“This red list update shows that the scale of the global extinction crisis may be even greater than we thought,” said IUCN’s director general.

Moral of the story: SAVE THE GIRAFFES.