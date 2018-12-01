Congratulations: Priyanka Chopra and Joe Jonas are married

The lovebirds officially tied the knot today in a gorgeous wedding ceremony.

Priyanka and Joe decided to celebrate with a mix of western and Indian traditions.

The blushing bride unveiled the news on her Instagram, sharing her first wedding photos.

And from the pics, it looks like it was an absolute sesh!

The actress said: "One of the most special things that our relationship has given us is a merging of families who love and respect each other's faiths and cultures.

"And so planning our wedding with an amalgamation of both was so amazing. An important part for the girl in an Indian wedding is the Mehendi."

She explained that the mash up wedding was the perfect fit for both her and her hubby.

"Once again, we made it our own," she concluded. "And it was an afternoon that kicked off the celebrations in the way we both dreamed."

Congratulations to the happy couple! We are seriously jealous… #couplegoals.