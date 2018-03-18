Congrats! Vogue Willams reveals she is expecting her first child

Irish TV presenter Vogue Williams has announced she is expecting her first child with fiancé Spencer Matthews.

The happy couple confirmed the exciting news in an interview with HELLO! magazine just one month after revealing they were engaged to be married.

Taking to Instagram this morning, Vogue shared a snap from the exclusive photoshoot, writing: "I couldn’t be more delighted to announce that we are expecting our first baby! Being with you @spencermatthews is the best thing that has ever happened to me, you are the dream."

Vogue, who is four months along, told HELLO! that the pair did the test together while on holiday in the South of France over Christmas.

"I think we were more taken aback by how quickly it had worked, as opposed to the fact we’re having a kid. Because we had already begun to try," says Spencer.

"So I just considered myself the luckiest man in the world when we got the baby news. We were heading down that matrimonial road anyway, so now we feel doubly blessed."