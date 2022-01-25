Congrats! Nicky Hilton Rothschild announces pregnancy with baby #3

It seems huge congratulations are in order for Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Paris Hilton’s sister, who is pregnant with her third child.

The 38-year-old fashion designer and her husband James Rothschild, already loving parents to their two adorable daughters, are going to be growing their brood with baby number three, who is due to be born this summer.

A rep for Nicky confirmed this exciting news to People on Tuesday morning, adding that the sex of the baby is still unknown.

Opening up to People in 2020, just before the pandemic hit, Nicky explained that ‘mom guilt’ is one of her biggest pitfalls as a parent. “I think all moms suffer from mom guilt,” Nicky confessed at the time.

“I think we could all do better at that and it's important to still do the things you love. Don't let your children completely take over your life. Navigate that balance and find that balance.”

“Whenever I do work trips, I'll feel guilty about leaving the children,” she added. “But at the same time, I think it's also setting a good example for your children about working on what you're passionate about. I want to lead by example.”

Nicky and James tied the knot during a lavish ceremony in Kensington Palace Gardens back in the summer of 2015, surrounded by their nearest and dearest, including Nicky’s entrepreneurial sister Paris, who served as maid of honour.

One year later, the proud parents welcomed the birth of their first child, a daughter sweetly named Lily Grace Victoria, who was quickly joined by her sister, Theodora ‘Teddy’ Marilyn, born in 2017.