Congrats! Natasha Bedingfield announces birth of her first child

Natasha Bedingfield has announced the birth of her first child with husband, Matt Robinson.

The singer shared the news on Instagram yesterday, confirming that her new arrival came into the world on New Year's Eve.

“Omg! Guess what just happened at the very end of this year! The happiest New Year ever!,” she wrote.

The sweet snap showed the new mother laying in a hospital bed raising a coffee cup with the word 'mum' written on the side.

With over 100,000 followers, Natasha was quickly flooded with messages of congratulations.

“Ahhhhh amazing!!! Congrats!! Can’t wait to meet this munchkin,” wrote one user.

Another added: “CONGRATULATIONS!! So so happy for you guys, talk about ringing the year in with a BANG!”

The Unwritten singer, who is rumoured to be working on her fourth album, announced her pregnancy in The Sun's Bizarre column earlier this year.

Speaking to the paper, she said: :“Becoming a mum is ­something I’ve always dreamed of but for a long time I felt it was way off in the distance.”

“Now the bump is starting to really show, it’s sinking in that this is really happening.”

“I’m so excited to embrace this huge life-change. And Matt is super supportive.”

Huge congratulations are in order!