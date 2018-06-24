Congrats! Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are officially married

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are officially husband and wife. The Game of Thrones stars tied the knot in a stunning wedding in Scotland yesterday.

Their nearest and dearest joined them to celebrate their nuptials, including their co-stars Emilia Clarke, Sophie Turner, Richard Madden, Peter Dinklage and Maisie Williams.

Liam Cunningham, Marcus Mumford, and Joe Dempsie also attended the celebration.

The lovebirds got married at the beautiful Rayne Church and continued their celebrations at the 12th century Wardhill Castle, which is believed to be owned by Rose’s father.

Rose’s dad Sebastian had the honor of walking his daughter down the aisle, he gushed about the momentous occasion: “We are absolutely thrilled for Kit and Rose to be marrying today. It’s an absolutely lovely day for us.”

He also shared that the couple used local caterers, local flowers and local lighting for the wedding.

The duo waved at onlookers as they both left the church. Family and friends showered them with confetti as they made their way through the church grounds.

Rose dazzled in a full-length lace dress and topped off her look with a veil and delicate floral headpiece.

The groom donned a black tailcoat, a cream waistcoat, and grey trousers.

Kit and Rose announced their engagement in the Forthcoming Marriages section of The Times newspaper last September. They first met on the set of popular series Game of Thrones.

Huge congratulations to Kit and Rose!

Feature image: Getty Images.