James Middleton confirms engagement to Alizee Thevenet

James Middleton has confirmed his engagement to girlfriend Alizee Thevenet. The businessman proposed in the Lake District this week.

He took to Instagram to reveal the joyous news. James posted a photo of him and Alizee, who look as loved up as ever.

He captioned the snap, “She said OUI.”

News of the couple’s engagement was reported yesterday, but James waited until today to comment.

He added, “Our secret is out but we couldn’t be happier to share the news.”

The Duchess of Cambridge’s brother has been dating Alizee for over a year. They just moved in together in West London in September.

Alizee had no idea who James was when they first met. She was unaware of his connection to the royal family until a friend told her before their first date.

A source said, “It wasn’t until after they’d met for a drink that Alizee realised who he was — one of her friends had to tell her.”

Alizee’s father said his daughter is ‘deliriously happy’ with James.

Huge congratulations to the happy couple.