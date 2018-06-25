Congrats! Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Osborne welcome a baby girl

Huge congratulations are in order as Jacqueline Jossa has welcomed her second child. It is understood that she gave birth to her baby girl.

According to Ok! Magazine, Jacqueline and reality star Dan Osborne welcomed their second daughter into the world this morning.

Jacqueline and Dan also share three-year-old daughter Ella together.

The actress revealed that she was expecting her second child at the beginning of the year, admitting that she was stunned when she found out she was pregnant.

"We both started laughing when the test was positive. We hadn’t been trying so it was a huge shock. I think I’m still getting my head around it,” the former Eastenders star admitted.

The parents have been through quite a rocky period as of late, with Dan moving out of their family home. However, Jacqueline said the dad is making an effort.

“We’re spending time together and seeing how things go. Dan hasn’t moved back in, but we’re seeing what happens,” she shared.

The mum-of-two added: “He’s here a lot helping with Ella and he’ll be hands-on when the baby arrives. We’re getting on at the moment and that’s the most important thing to us.”

We can’t wait to find out what name Jacqueline and Dan pick for their daughter.