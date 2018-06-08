Congrats! Hilary Duff announces she’s expecting a baby girl

Hilary Duff shared today that she's expecting her second child, a baby girl.

The former teen idol and her boyfriend Matthew Koma announced the exciting news via Instagram.

"Guess what guys! @matthewkoma and I made a little princess of our own and we couldn’t be more excited!" the 30-year-old actress wrote on social media.

Picture via Instagram

Matthew captioned the same pic, "We made a baby girl! She will be as beautiful and sweet as her mother… @hilaryduff another incredible chapter begins."

The Lizzie McGuire star is already mum to a six-year-old son, Luca Cruz Comrie, whom she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

Congrats to Hilary and Matthew on their growing family!