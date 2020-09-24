Congrats! Gossip Girl star shares an exciting pregnancy announcement

Huge congratulations are in order for this Gossip Girl actress, Jessica Szohr, who just announced that she’s pregnant with her first child.

Jessica, who played Vanessa Abrams for four wonderful seasons on the hit teen show, announced that she and her hockey-player boyfriend, Brad Richardson, are expecting a little baby on Instagram last night. “Full of joy!” the 35-year-old mum-to-be wrote.

In the sweet black and white image, Jessica is showing off her growing bump, and grinning widely, as her boyfriend and soon-to-be baby-daddy, Brad is leaning down to gaze lovingly at her stomach.

Friends of the Gossip Girl star were eager to send their well wishes in the comments. Vampire Diaries’ Nina Dobrev exclaimed, “The bun is out of the oven! Finally! (Well… figuratively, not literally. It's still cookin').”

Nina’s former co-star, Candice King who’s also expecting another baby of her own wrote, “Yay!!!! Congratulations momma!!! Xoxo,” followed by a heart emoji.

Ashley Greene gushed, “Holy congrats!! I’m so so happy for you,” while Zoey Deutch simply wrote, “I love you guys!”

This exciting news comes just a year and a half after Jessica publicly revealed her budding romance with the professional hockey player, back in March of 2019. Since then the two have been posting some incredibly cute posts on social media, which make us think they’re 100% couple goals.

Back in May of this year, Jessica posted an adorable photo of the two of them wearing matching t-shirts. Her sweet caption read, “Tie dye with my ride or die.” So cheesy we love it.