Congrats! Geordie Shore’s Marnie Simpson is pregnant with baby #2

Huge congratulations are in order for Geordie Shore star Marnie Simpson who is expecting her second child with fiancé, former Union J singer Casey Johnson.

The reality star announced the special news in an interview with New Magazine, as she revealed, “We’re so excited and super happy. It was a bit of a shock but we’re just so thrilled!”

Opening up to the publication, Marnie explained that she had been filming a grueling TV show, including 17-hour days and a bungee jump, when she first found out she was pregnant.

“I was filming a TV show in September and we planned on trying after that. But during filming I had really weird symptoms. I constantly felt sick, my gums were bleeding and I felt dizzy, but I just put it down to it being an activity-based show and the fact it was 17-hour days,” she explained.”

“When I was away filming I was messaging Casey and I told him I felt really sick and my boobs were really hurting. I said it could be because I was running around and my muscles hadn’t been used in that way before, but Casey said he thought I was pregnant.”

Recalling that special moment when she found out she was expecting, Marnie said she took a pregnancy test as soon as she got home that night. “It came up with ‘Pregnant’ straight away. We just laughed!”

Marnie is currently 13 weeks pregnant with her little one’s due date coming up on May 27. Of course, the couple are already loving parents though to their two-year-old son Rox. However, the pair aren’t sure how he will react to his new big brother role.

“It could go one way or the other!” Marnie exclaimed to the publication, adding, “He could either be really jealous or really nurturing. He’s too young to understand but he’s clingy at the moment so I think he may suspect something.”

Marnie and Casey announced the birth of their little lad, Rox Star, on October 29, 2019. The couple then brought their relationship to the next level, becoming engaged in August 2020.