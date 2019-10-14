Congratulations! David Tennant and wife Georgia welcome baby #5

David and Georgia Tennant's family just got a little bigger. The Doctor Who star and his wife have welcomed their fifth child into their family.

Georgia confirmed their joyous news by posting a snap of David carrying their little one out of the hospital.

The mum also shared a photo of Michael Sheen leaving the hospital with his newborn and joked, “An angel, a demon and a couple of babies. What could possibly go wrong?”

The caption is referring to David and Michael’s show Good Omens, where David plays a devil and Michael an angel. David’s co-star welcomed a baby girl two weeks ago, a baby girl called Lyra.

The Criminal star revealed Georgia was pregnant with baby number five in May. He told James Corden, “Five is a lot. What’s really weird about it is we’re now getting lectures on birth control from our 17-year-old son.”

David and Georgia are also parents to 17-year-old Ty, eight-year-old Olive, six-year-old Wilfred and four-year-old Doris.

At least the parents will have plenty of helping hands at home.

They have yet to reveal the name or gender of their fifth child but we’re sure the parents will pick another adorable name for their son or daughter.

We can’t wait to find out their name.