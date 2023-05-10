Comedian Sara Pascoe announces she’s expecting second child

Congratulations are in order for Sara Pascoe and her husband, Steen Raskopoulos as the pair have announced they are expecting their second child together.

The 41-year-old comedian shared the happy news on Instagram today by posting a snap of her blossoming baby bump alongside her husband.

Sara captioned the sweet post, “Here we go again. Eating for two and drinking for no one”.

Credit: Sara Pascoe Instagram

Many famous faces and fans of Pascoe’s headed to the comments to congratulate her and Steen on their wonderful news.

Comedian Ellie Taylor wrote, “Ah congrats dolly!! (And what a great frock!!)”, while I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here star Vicky Pattison penned, “Hahaha congratulations gorgeous”.

“Awww massive congrats to u both”, said Blue band member Duncan James.

Credit: Sara Pascoe Instagram

TV presenter Angela Scanlon added, “YES WOMAN!!!! Congratulations”.

Sara and Steen are already proud parents to 15-month-old son, who they welcomed into the world in February 2022 following IVF treatment and revealed his birth on Valentine's Day.

The couple tied the knot in 2020 and announced they were expecting their son in 2021.

Credit: Sara Pascoe Instagram

Sara previously opened up about her IVF journey on the anniversary of her final injection before having her baby boy.

On her 41st birthday, she explained, "I know I’m not alone in not enjoying my birthday but this year I have a new anniversary as it’s exactly one year since I did the trigger shot, the final injection of my ivf round that resulted in the 14 week old baby who has been awake with Jet Lag since 1am last night. I’m so grateful and so lucky and incredibly old (41).