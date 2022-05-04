Comedian Joanne McNally opens up about her fertility journey on new podcast.

Stand up comic, podcaster and Thérapie Fertility Egg Freezing ambassador, Joanne McNally has spoken candidly about her skyrocketing career and the pressures of making fertility choices with Ranae von Meding host of Thérapie Fertility’s podcast, Fertility Talks.

In this funny but heartfelt episode, Joanne speaks about the desire for a biological connection as an adoptee, her indecision over having children and the pressure she feels to ‘do something rather than doing nothing.’

Joanne talks about how after ending a long-term relationship, she began to think about life without having children, “There’s an assumption you’ll have kids, cos that’s just what people do… So when I really started to think about it, I realised I had no great urge at that stage to have kids. Which was my mid 30s.”

She goes on to say of her experience as an adoptee, “For me, it’s the biological aspect. I would love the experience of having something in the world that was genetically connected to me. Although if it (the baby) came out looking like the dad, I’d be absolutely raging!”

Fertility Talks podcast host Ranae von Meding commented “Having Joanne on the podcast was amazing. It’s incredibly powerful when people with platforms like Joanne speak so openly about fertility, reproductive autonomy, and parenthood. I know that Joanne sharing these parts of herself will help so many women to feel less alone and perhaps empowered to take charge of their own fertility potential.”

Thérapie Fertility has been a gamechanger for IVF treatments and fertility preservation in Ireland due to their affordable pricing. Thérapie Fertility is also the only Irish clinic offering a finance option to help couples and individuals to have one less worry through what can be a very stressful time in their lives. Not only are Thérapie Fertility Clinic making fertility treatments more affordable, but through this podcast, Fertility Talk, are also changing the way we talk about fertility.

To listen to the podcast in full click here.

Fertility Talks is a weekly/ monthly podcast run by Thérapie Fertility and hosted by Ranae von Meding, well known for her work working for equality for children born through fertility treatment, donor conception and surrogacy. The podcast was created to open up the conversation on fertility issues and fertility treatment in Ireland. For further information go to therapiefertility.com.