Comedian Aisling Bea reveals she is expecting her first child

Congratulations are in order for Aisling Bea as she has announced her pregnancy.

The comedian revealed her exciting news at the Big Slick Celebrity Weekend charity event with the help of some famous faces.

While performing as a back-up dancer alongside comedian Seth Herzog, Aisling showcased her blossoming baby bump which she had drawn a face onto with marker.

Sharing her baby news on social media, Aisling posted a collection of funny photos to her 802K followers with a number of other celebrities.

With her bump on display, Aisling posed beside Seth Herzog, Ant-Man actor Paul Rudd and American football player Travis Kelce. A hilarious video of the mum-to-be and Herzog dancing together on stage is also included in the post.

In the caption of the post, Aisling wrote, “Dignity Intact. Got pregnant so I could try & put something beside Paul Rudd’s face to make him look older”.

“Thanks to the @bigslickkc , Paul, @sethherzog super boy @travisKelce & mostly our angel @sherylcrow for helping me show off my bump in the most dignified & classy way possible”.

“Sheryl said myself & Seth could be her very professional back up dancers with our ridiculous idea. How on brand! She really does just wanna have some fun, yawl”.

Aisling also confirmed that she is expecting her first child with producer Jack Freeman by saying, “And thanks to @jackoby.freeman & @elsie for doing full bump glam & to one of them in particular for getting me pregaroo in the first place”.

The This Way Up star closed off by referencing the marker on her stomach by explaining, “Just to note if you use sharpie pen on your skin, it will be there for about two days. Just if you are weighing up what a commitment to an idea is worth. Gentle dermatitis is the answer”.

Many fans and famous faces took to the comments to send congratulatory messages to Bea.

Bridgerton actress Nicola Coughlan wrote, “Aaah congratulations!!”.

“this. is. so. Iconic.”, penned Heartstopper star Sebastian Croft.

Singing duo Jedward added, “Let’s go baby momma you gonna have such a cool future”.