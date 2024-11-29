Coleen Rooney’s sons post sweet update from Australia to support her

Coleen Rooney’s sons are enjoying their time in Australia so far!

The TV personality and WAG is currently taking part in this year’s series of ITV’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

Ahead of her exit from the jungle in the coming days, two of Coleen’s four sons – whom she shares with her husband, football star Wayne Rooney – have landed in Australia in preparation to be reunited with her.

Now, as they wait for their mum to leave the I’m A Celebrity camp for the last time, Coleen’s two youngest sons have shared an update from their life in Australia!

Earlier today, Coleen’s loved ones took to social media to share several images of her two youngsters – eight-year-old Kit and six-year-old Cass – meeting some kangaroos.

The two boys have travelled to Australia with Coleen’s parents, while dad Wayne has opted to stay at home in the UK with the couple’s two oldest sons, Kai (15) and Klay (11).

“The boys have arrived and went straight on the hunt for a kangaroo. Cass hasn’t let go of his Teddy,” Coleen’s family teased alongside their photos, referring to Cass’ kangaroo teddy.

“Don’t come out yet mum we’ve got more kangaroos to find!! #ImACeleb,” they added.

Many of Coleen’s 1.1M followers have since been taking to her comments section to send their continued support for both Coleen and her sons.

“Have a great time boys x your mum is doing amazing xx,” one fan responded.

“Hope they have the best time while waiting for mum,” another replied.

“Enjoy the trip, Kit and Cass,” a third fan added.

Tonight’s upcoming episode of I’m A Celebrity will mark a turning point, as the public will be voting out a celebrity for the first time this series.

The date for this year’s final of I’m A Celebrity has already been scheduled, with the episode due to air on ITV on Sunday, December 8.

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight at 9pm on ITV1.