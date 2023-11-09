Coleen Rooney opens up about forgiving Wayne after scandal

Coleen Rooney has shed a light on how she forgave her husband Wayne Rooney following his scandals.

Back in 2002, the former Manchester United footballer, who was 16 at the time, visited a massage parlour to have sex with another woman.

Now, in her new autobiography My Account, Coleen has opened up for the first time about the difficulties she faced with Wayne.

Recalling the moment that she found out about Wayne’s actions, the mum-of-four describes how she felt as though she was in a “horrible dream”.

"The full story was that when he was sixteen, Wayne had visited prostitutes in a Liverpool massage parlour,” the 37-year-old writes in her memoir.

"When Wayne sat me down and told me it was true and that the story was about to break in the national press I was confused and hurt. I couldn't even speak to him,” she admits.

After a lengthy period of “screaming matches” over his infidelity, Coleen then goes on to detail why she eventually chose to forgive her husband.

“He knew how bad this was, how wrong. He looked down at the floor as he told me how devastated he felt having put me in that situation,” she recalls, adding that the couple became “stronger now, more committed”.

Speaking live on This Morning earlier today, Coleen further explained why she chose to fight for her marriage to Wayne, with whom she shares four sons.

"Obviously the relationship with Wayne has been hard over the years, but there’s always been love there so why give up on it? And why not see if you can work it out?” she shared.

“People haven't seen that because we've done that behind closed doors and it's been a battle at times, it's been hard. People only see what's in the press, they don't know what goes on in our life so it's to explain that this is what's happened – it was out there, we've dealt with it, and we're moving on,” she added.