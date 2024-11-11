Coleen Rooney details marriage struggles with husband Wayne Rooney

Coleen Rooney has opened up about the difficulties in her marriage to Wayne Rooney.

Coleen first started dating former Manchester United footballer Wayne when they were both 16. After tying the knot in 2008, the couple went on to welcome four sons together – Kai (11), Klay (8), Kit (5), and Cass (3).

Now, as the pair celebrate 16 years of marriage this year, Coleen has been reflecting on the challenges that they have had to overcome during their relationship.

Speaking on Fearne Cotton's Happy Place podcast, the 38-year-old admitted that she was “only a baby” when she first started dating Wayne.

When asked what has kept the couple together throughout their hardships, Coleen detailed: “We’ve grown up together. We’ve gone through the hard times together, we’ve gone through the good times together. We know each other well. You find some couples and they don’t actually know each other that well.”

Describing her partnership with Wayne as a “team”, the 38-year-old continued: “We’ve helped each other through life. There’s things that we’re good at seeing the better outcome, rather than the worst.”

Coleen then went on to admit that past situations could have caused their marriage to split.

“You could draw a line under and say this is it, but with me and Wayne, I’ve always said that there was always love still there, so why throw it away when you can work at it?” she explained.

“If you work at it and it doesn’t work then, you know, forget about it then and go your own separate ways, but there’s always been love there. We’ve never wanted to part, but situations are set in where it could have happened,” Coleen confessed.

“We might not have got through it but we have, and that’s the way I’ve got to look at it. Hopefully we’re going to be a nice, smooth sailing marriage,” she teased further.

Describing communication as an essential part of her marriage to Wayne, Coleen added: “Just get it out on the table. There’s no point in keeping it in because that’s where you get yourself all worked up."