Coleen Nolan speaks out following tragic death of sister Linda

Coleen Nolan has spoken out following the heartbreaking death of her sister, Linda.

Linda tragically passed away on January 15, 2025, aged 65 following a 20-year-long battle with breast cancer. She was also suffering from double pneumonia at the time.

The singer was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005. It was later discovered that she had a secondary tumour in her hip in 2017. The disease sadly spread to her liver and then her brain before she passed away last month.

Now, following Linda’s funeral at the weekend, Coleen has returned to work on Loose Women and shared an emotional insight into her final few days with her sister and the impact her loss has had on her.

While chatting on the show, Coleen explained, “Linda’s had this for 20 years and I think the one thing she would want to say is she wouldn’t want anybody that’s still going through this horrendous disease to go, ‘Oh well I may as well give up because it got her in the end’, because actually it wasn’t that that got her in the end, she got the flu and pneumonia which is actually what she went from”.

“But she was a massive force in our family and it feels like such a hole and because I’m the baby, and then it was Bernie, Linda and it went up, and now it’s me and then the age gap’s quite far”.

She later revealed, “Linda battled it for 20 years and she never gave up, she really didn’t. She hated it, hated losing her hair, she hated all of those things and she did that four times over the 20 years”.

Coleen went on to confess, “And right up until the end, the day she was passing away, the day before she was up eating soup and eating a sandwich and we were all having a laugh and then she just took a turn”.

“But when she couldn't talk to us anymore but was still breathing, they said at two o'clock in the afternoon, they said, ‘She'll go soon now’, and she didn’t go until half past 10 the following day”.

Nolan added, “She still wouldn't go, I was like, ‘She's not ready she wants an encore’. But yeah she fought it till the end”.