Coleen Nolan shares honest insight into sister Linda’s cancer battle

Coleen Nolan has shared a health update on her sister Linda.

Earlier this year, Linda revealed the devastating news that her cancer had spread to her brain after being diagnosed with the disease for the fourth time.

Now, in a new update, Linda’s younger sister, Loose Women presenter Coleen, has revealed how Linda’s health has been in recent times, admitting she has been ‘struggling to walk’.

While speaking on Good Morning Britain, Coleen explained, “Linda is just a machine. She's unbelievable, you know. Cancer just hits her again and again and again, and she just keeps going”.

“And she's incredible because she'll say, ‘I can't meet you all today for lunch because I've had chemo, I'm not feeling great’. And then the next day [she says], ‘Right, where are we going?’”.

Sharing more of an insight, Coleen added, “You know, it's hard for her. She's struggling to walk now, but she just gets on with it every day”.

Coleen, who had a recent cancer scare earlier this year when she was diagnosed with pre-skin cancer, then spoke about how important it is to be aware of any changes to your body and to get checked if you are unsure.

“It's all scary, and of course, I think about it all the time, but I'm very vigilant with it. And if I'm ever unsure about anything, I go straight away because that's the whole point of it – go straight away”.

Linda opened up about the cancer spreading to her brain back in March. Opening up about her diagnosis, she admitted, “That’s obviously very frightening because there isn’t much help for brain cancer at the moment, apart from radiotherapy which I'm going to be having”.

“There is a new drug that's been in use for a year for brain cancer, and we're going to try me on that as a chemo drug, with some other treatment… I’m not giving up, I’m positive”.

At the time, the 64-year-old explained that she moved back in with her sister Denise as the brain cancer was affecting her balance and she had three ‘nasty falls’.

Linda also revealed, “I bought a wheelchair. We’re getting stuff ready for the inevitable really”.