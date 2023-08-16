Coleen Nolan supported by fans as she shares health update

Coleen Nolan has shared a health update following a recent cancer scare.

The Loose Women panellist previously revealed that she had been diagnosed with pre-cancer but it ‘wasn’t dangerous’ as she had found it early.

In a new update on her health, the 58-year-old reached out to fans to thank them for their supportive messages and praised those who have gotten checked since her announcement.

Sharing a video to her 342K Instagram followers, Coleen explained, “A few weeks ago I spoke about how I've been diagnosed with pre-skin cancer, nothing major, as you know is pre-cancerous and I need to treat it but at the moment it's fine”.

“I firstly want to thank all of you for your amazing messages. All incredible. But more importantly I want to say kind of how touched I was that a lot of you who've been sitting there worried about marks or scared or moles that weren't normally there, most of you went and got them checked”.

“And I'd say a lot of you found out that it was nothing and you'd been worrying for nothing and then a vast majority went and it was basal cell carcinoma or melanoma”.

She went on to say, “And I'm just so proud that you went because as you know by now there are things out there to help and the sooner I get it the better”.

“So I just wanted to give a big thumbs up to all you guys that were brave enough to go and get checked out. And for anyone who still hasn’t, get down there. It’s so worth it”.

The former singer closed off by adding, “But so far with me, it’s ok. It’s all good”.

Many of Coleen’s fans flooded the comments with more supportive messages and shared their own stories of getting checked thanks to Coleen.

One supporter said, “Happy to hear you’re ok: such a lovely lady”.

“Well said, glad everything is OK, you look amazing”, penned a second fan. A third then kindly added, “Brilliant news. Sending love”.